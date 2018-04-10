2 gay men assaulted during Miami Beach Pride event, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two gay men and a bystander who tried to help them were assaulted Sunday after the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade, police said.

The victims told police they were waiting to use a restroom at Lumus Park in the 500 block of Ocean Drive when they were randomly attacked by three men.

One of the victims said one of his attackers yelled an offensive Spanish word for homosexuals before hitting him several times, according to the police report. A bystander who saw the attack and tried to intervene was pushed to the ground and suffered a cut to the back of his head, the report said.

Police said the two gay men had cuts and bruises on their faces and were treated by paramedics at the scene. The bystander was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

Several other people witnessed the attack, the report said.

Police said one of the victims recorded the three men and another man with his cell phone as they left the scene of the attack. Police released the video and images of the men Monday in hopes of finding them.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-571-TIPS.

