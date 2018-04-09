2 Maryland police officers arrested in separate incidents in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two police officers from the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., were arrested this weekend in Miami Beach in separate cases, authorities said.

Prince George's County police officers Charles Williams Jr., 25, and Steven Pascal, 27, were taken into custody this weekend, the Miami Beach Police Department said.

Williams faces a charge of resisting arrest. Meanwhile, Pascal was arrested Sunday on a warrant after his girlfriend told authorities in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, that Pascal had assaulted her.

The Prince George's County Police Department said both men have been suspended, pending investigations by the department's internal affairs division.

The Miami Beach Police Department said Williams was arrested early Monday after he tried to interfere with officers who were breaking up a fight in the 900 block of Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach police said Williams ignored repeated warnings to step away from the officers. At one point, Williams flashed his police badge, Miami Beach police said. When an officer pushed Williams back with his hand, Williams became angry and took a fighting stance, Miami Beach police said.

The officer responded by restraining Williams by striking Williams in the chest while simultaneously knocking him to the ground with a "leg sweep" kick.

Pascal is being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, awaiting a court hearing on his extradition to Maryland.

Williams was released on bond Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.