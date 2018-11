MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are investigating after 23 vehicles were discovered with slashed tires in the North Beach area.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed the vehicles were found Monday morning in the area of Collins Avenue and 79th Street.

No other details were immediately known.

