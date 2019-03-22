27,000 pounds of cocaine arrives in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A massive mound of cocaine with an estimated street value of $360 million arrived Friday morning in Miami Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded about 27,000 pounds of cocaine at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

The cocaine was seized in 12 separate Coast Guard interdictions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America from January to March.

"If you catch it by the tons, you do not have to chase it by the kilos in the streets of Miami," a Coast Guard spokesman said.

The cocaine was seized by six different Coast Guard cutters.

"Getting this amount of drugs takes a collaborative effort," Lt. Mike Massaro said.

