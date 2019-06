Police apprehend four suspects on the Venetian Causeway after a carjacking and chase.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Four carjacking suspects were taken into custody Friday morning in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police said the carjacking occurred in Miami Gardens.

Police said the stolen car was spotted in Miami Beach, but the suspects fled from officers before bailing out on the Venetian Causeway.

The suspects were soon apprehended.

A stretch of the Venetian Causeway was closed during the police investigation.

