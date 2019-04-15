4 injured during 2 crashes in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Multiple people were injured in two crashes Sunday in Miami Beach.

According to police, there was a hit-and-run crash at Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue. Police said the driver who caused the crash took off from the scene and then was involved in another crash at 15th Street and Collins Avenue.

The second crash involved a three-wheeled scooter, a white sedan and an SUV.

Four people were taken to local hospitals, authorities said. Three were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and another was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Multiple people tended the victims and the nearby Quality Meats restaurant gave bottled water to the victims until help arrived, authorities said.

Collins Avenue was taped off and closed in both directions as police investigated the crashes.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.