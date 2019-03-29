Miami Beach

Man believed to have knife refuses to come out of Miami Beach apartment

Police try to coax suspect out

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man believed to be armed with a knife has barricaded himself inside a Miami Beach apartment and refuses to come out, police said.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said officers received a call about 8:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance at the Harding Avenue apartment building.

Officers arrived and tried to make contact with the man, who entered his apartment and refused to come out, Rodriguez said.

"We believe the subject is armed with a knife," Rodriguez said.

Sky 10 was flying above the scene as officers were trying to coax the man out.

 

