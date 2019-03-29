Man believed to have knife refuses to come out of Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man believed to be armed with a knife has barricaded himself inside a Miami Beach apartment and refuses to come out, police said.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said officers received a call about 8:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance at the Harding Avenue apartment building.

Officers arrived and tried to make contact with the man, who entered his apartment and refused to come out, Rodriguez said.

"We believe the subject is armed with a knife," Rodriguez said.

Sky 10 was flying above the scene as officers were trying to coax the man out.

Neighbor says he heard a “ruckus” knows the man who barricaded himself inside a Miami Beach apartment unit. Police say the barricaded man injured a woman and is armed with a knife. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/PiB2IoBUa2 — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) March 29, 2019

