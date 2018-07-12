Armless South Beach artist accused of stabbing man with scissors

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - An armless homeless man who is known on South Beach as an artist who paints with his feet was arrested Tuesday for stabbing a man with a pair of scissors, authorities said.

The incident was reported early Tuesday in the 1600 block of Collins Avenue.

According to an arrest report, officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the ground and bleeding from his left arm.

Police said the victim's friend told officers that the victim was asking Jonathan Crenshaw, 45, for directions when Crenshaw pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim.

Crenshaw was found later in the day in the 200 block of Lincoln Road, authorities said.

Police said Crenshaw spontaneously told an officer that he was defending himself. He further claimed that the victim had punched him in the head as he was lying down. He said he then pulled out a pair of scissors with his feet and stabbed the victim before putting the scissors in his waistband and leaving the area, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, an officer showed up at the scene with the witness, who identified Crenshaw as the man who attacked her friend.

Crenshaw was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

