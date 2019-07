MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A fatal crash closed the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway early Thursday in Miami Beach.

The two-car crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Fountain Street.

At least one person was killed and multiple people were taken away in ambulances.

The causeway connects Miami to Miami Beach.

Circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.



