At least 1 injured in Miami Beach building demolition

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - At least one person was injured Monday morning in a building demolition in Miami Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 5775 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials initially said there were numerous reported injuries, but police said they can only confirm at this time that at least one person was injured and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"Right after, we went ahead and started searching to make sure that there was no other victims in the immediate area," Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Virgil Fernandez said at a news conference. "Right now, with the assistance of Miami-Dade Fire (Rescue) and the City of Miami Fire Department, our technical rescue teams are going to be going in just to verify that there are no other victims."

Fernandez said the construction company involved in the demolition did a roll call on their employees and everyone has been accounted for.

According to police, the building had a demolition permit, but did not have an implosion permit.

Video from GC Construction, whose workers were at a building next door to the site, captured the demolition from start to finish.

"We were both on the beach and I was standing. I had just gotten out of the water and I heard a huge -- like a thunder -- and I turned and I saw the building," witness June El Gharsi said. "And, like in slow motion, it just collapsed. And then there was all this white billowing smoke, and it didn't go in toward the ocean, but it kind of traveled north."

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that they saw a man get hit by a projectile and then saw paramedics performing CPR on him.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has been briefed by authorities about the construction accident.

Authorities said Collins Avenue is currently closed from 41st Street to 63rd Street in both directions.

