4 people hurt when balcony collapses onto car in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Four people were seriously injured Sunday when a second-floor balcony collapsed onto a parked car in Miami Beach.

Capt. Charlton Price, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Fire Department, said the collapse happened around 10 a.m. at the Dora Condo building in the 8400 block of Harding Avenue. All the victims were on the balcony when it collapsed, Price said.

Paramedics transported one victim to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. A second victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital while the other two were transported Mount Sinai Medical Center. They were all listed in stable condition.

The victims were described as being in their late 40s to early 50s.

Price said officials from the Miami Beach Building Department were en route in to inspect the building.

