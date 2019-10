Miami Beach Police Department

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police have apprehended a suspect accused of committing a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the robbery was reported at the Regions Bank branch at 1601 Washington Ave.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody a short time later at 31st Street and Collins Avenue.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.