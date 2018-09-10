Beckhams reportedly search for Miami Beach mansion

David and Victoria Beckham attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19. Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

MIAMI - Superstar couple David and Victoria Beckham could soon become your next-door neighbor if you live in Fisher Island, Venetian Islands or Miami Beach.

The 43-year-old two-time runner-up for FIFA World Player of the Year and his 44-year-old wife, a former Spice Girls' pop star, have been shopping for their next home, a confidential source told People on Monday.

"They spent a lot of time down there in the spring and summer," the source said adding that Beckham has "a lot riding on the soccer team."

Victoria greets her daughter Harper and her sons Rome and Cruz at her fashion show Feb. 11, in New York City. Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images

Their 7-year-old daughter Harper and their three sons, Cruz, 13, Romeo, 16, and Brooklyn, a 19-year-old student at the Parsons School of Design in New York City, are used to plush and spacious mansions.

According to The Jills, who specialize on luxury real estate, there are two 7-bedroom homes on Venetian Way listed: The $12.5 million mansion at 1215 N. Venetian Way and the $13.9 million mansion at 1374 S. Venetian Way.

In Miami Beach, there is also a 10-bedroom mansion at 46 Star Island Dr. listed at $48 million, a 7-bedroom mansion with a tennis court at 23 Star Island Dr. listed at $39 million and a 7-bedroom $29.9 million mansion at 5004 N. Bay Road.

David and Victoria Beckham attend a fashion show with their 19-year-old son Brooklyn on Jan. 18 in Paris. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Beckhams wed in 1999. They lived in a 5-bedroom Tuscan-style mansion in Madrid's La Moraleja when he played for Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007. The Daily Mail reported it sold for $5.4 million and they bought a 34-room villa near St. Tropez.

While Beckham played for the LA Galaxy from 2007 to 2012, the family lived in a 6-bedroom Mediterranean-style mansion in Los Angeles that they still own. They also own a $7.8 lavish 9-bedroom estate in Cotswolds.

In 2013, Beckham retired from playing professional soccer and lived in a 7-bedroom mansion with a tennis court near London, in Hertfordshire that sold for $14.7 million in 2015. The family now lives in a $45 million four-floor townhouse in West London's Holland Park.

According to Architectural Digest, interior designer Rose Uniacke worked on the home, which has an indoor pool, an air-conditioned garden, a cinema, a gym, a spa area and three garages.

BECKHAM'S VISION

