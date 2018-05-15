Bike bandit hits Miami Beach apartment complex not once, but twice

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach resident is fed up after a thief targeted her apartment complex two days in a row this weekend.

The brazen bandit was caught on the complex's security cameras, jumping over a gate and walking off with two bikes.

The first theft happened on Friday night at Jessica’s Nasib's apartment complex in the 2000 block of Prairie Avenue. That time the thief stole a bike and a tire. But he wasn’t finished.

“It was the middle of the day, which was very brave of him,” said Nasib who hopes publicizing the video will lead to the bikes being returned. “It was on a Saturday so residents were coming in and out, and here’s this random guy with a bolt cutter.”

That time he stole another bike.

“It feels terrible living in what you think is a safe neighborhood, and a guy can jump in and out of our building and steal our stuff that we work very, very hard for,” Nasib said.

Nasib isn’t necessarily looking for an arrest. She said she’ll settle for an apology and the bikes returned -– no questions asked. The Miami Beach Police Department is also investigating.

Anyone with information about thefts is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

