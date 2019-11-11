Boat found, search continues for 2 missing boaters

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Crews are still searching for two remaining boaters after a storm capsized their vessel on Friday, officials said.

Three boaters departed on a 23-foot Blue Proline watercraft on Thursday from Caribbean Club in Key Largo, Florida.

On Sunday at around 4 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials notified the United States Coast Guard that the three may be missing after they were reportedly overdue from returning.

At around 9:30 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard officials were notified that a good Samaritan had pulled a person from the water and a Miami Fire Boat crew was taking them to Jackson Memorial Hospital for medical care.

The survivor's identify was confirmed as one of the three missing boaters.

The survivor told Coast Guard officials that the vessel capsized on Friday after they encountered a storm.

The survivor swam for help, leaving the other two boaters on the capsized vehicle in life jackets, officials said. The survivor was found in Biscayne Bay

Coast Guard officials launched two different flight crews and a boat to search along the southeastern Florida coast from Key Largo up to Broward County, officials said.

The boat was found in Haulover Inlet on Monday just after 1 p.m. close to Haulover Sandbar, a popular anchoring spot for boaters.

