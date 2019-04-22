Body found on beach near Government Cut days after fatal boat crash

A boat involved in a fatal crash remained on the rocks Monday morning in Goverment Cut.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A body was found on the beach Monday morning, not far from where a boating crash claimed the lives of two people, injured a third and left another missing.

The female body was found face down in the sand near Government Cut, where a boat crashed into a jetty Saturday night.

Two people were killed in the crash. They were identified by family members as Christopher and Elisaine Colgan, a married couple from Lighthouse Point.

A third person on the boat was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Rescuers spent much of Easter Sunday searching for a fourth person who was on the boat at the time of the crash.

The boat was still upside down on the rocks Monday morning.

Miami Beach police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers haven't said whether the body could be that of the missing boater.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly is at the scene gathering more information and will have a live report coming up on Local 10 News at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.