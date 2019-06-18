Boxer to serve 1 year probation, 50 hours community service for Miami Beach beating

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - American boxer Shakur Stevenson was sentenced Tuesday to a year of probation following a brawl inside a Miami Beach parking garage last summer that injured a man and a woman.

Stevenson, a former Olympic boxer, was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and pay the victims' medical expenses.

"This morning we entered a change of plea. Mr. Stevenson took responsibility for what took place on the night in question," his attorney told reporters outside the courtroom. "The court accepted his plea and Mr. Stevenson is now moving on with the rest of his life, as are the other individuals in this case, and I think everything ended appropriately, as it should have."

Stevenson was arrested July 1, 2018, and charged with misdemeanor battery.

According to a police report, Stevenson and another boxer, David Grayton, made comments to a group of people in the garage, including two women to whom they directed sexual innuendo, which sparked the fight.

Police said paramedics treated a man and a woman at the scene for cuts and bruises. Stevenson and Grayton fled the scene before officers arrived, the report said.

The two were arrested a short time later at their hotel, the report said.

According to authorities, Stevenson had a cut on his lip and Grayton had cuts on his knuckles.

Stevenson, of Newark, New Jersey, was celebrating his 21st birthday with friends on South Beach when the incident occurred.

His attorney called the incident a "horrible indiscretion" and said it was very unlike his client.

"Shakur Stevenson is a wonderful young man," the attorney said. "This is a horrible indiscretion on his part -- very inconsistent with his history. This is a young man who's had one goal since he was 8 years old to be a professional boxer."

The attorney said he didn't believe the incident would have an effect on Stevenson's career as a boxer.

