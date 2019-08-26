Brief police chase ends with suspect jumping off MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested Sunday after leading officers on a brief chase out of Miami Beach and onto the MacArthur Causeway.

According to authorities, two officers in a marked police vehicle were flagged down while on patrol in Miami Beach and told of an alleged robbery that had just taken place at a nearby Walgreens.

Officers followed the vehicle that was pointed out to them, a red Toyota Corolla, but a police report said the driver continuously tried to avoid being pulled over, running several stop signs, speeding and at times driving on the wrong side of the road.

The Corolla, which police said was being driven by 34-year-old John Albert Jr., began traveling westbound on the MacArthur Causeway while weaving in and out of traffic, police said.

Soon after, the Corolla collided with two vehicles and could no longer be driven, which is when police said they were able to apprehend Albert and his passenger, Dexter Kohn.

It didn't come easy for officers though, as according to a police report, Albert jumped off the causeway and into the ocean before being taken into custody.

Officers arrested both and charged them with petit theft and resisting arrest.

Police also charged Albert with reckless driving and felony counts of fleeing police, leaving the scene of a crash and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.



