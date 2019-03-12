Conor McGregor accused of smashing fan's phone in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - UFC fighter and professional boxer Conor McGregor was arrested Monday after police said he smashed the mobile phone of a fan who tried to take his picture outside a Miami Beach hotel.

McGregor, 30, faces charges of strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

According to the arrest report, the victim approached McGregor outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in the 4400 block of Collins Avenue around 5 a.m. and attempted to take a picture of the fighter with his mobile phone. McGregor slapped the phone out of the man's hand and then stomped on the phone several times, the report said.

McGregor then picked up the smashed phone and walked away with it, the report said.

McGregor's lawyer, Samuel J. Rabin Jr., called the incident a "minor altercation."

"Last evening, Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation," Rabin said in a statement.

A native of Ireland and nicknamed "The Notorious," McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and one of the biggest draws in mixed martial arts. He briefly left UFC to make his boxing debut. McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather at a high-publicized fight in August 2017.

McGregor recently completed a sentence of five days of community service after he hurled a dolly at a moving bus, shattering windows and injuring fighters aboard the vehicle in Brooklyn, New York, in April 2018. He agreed to a plea deal and avoided being deported from the U.S.

In October, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended McGregor for six months after he was involved in a post-fight brawl. He was also fined $50,000.

McGregor is currently being held on $12,500 bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.