Construction worker struck with hammer, threatened with gun after burglary in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A construction worker was struck with a hammer and threatened with a gun shortly after a burglary in Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, police received a call shortly after noon regarding a burglary at a construction site at 1300 Monad Terrace.

Rodriguez said a construction worker later found the burglar near 10th Street and Lenox Avenue.

A struggle ensued and the burglar struck the victim with a hammer, Rodriguez said.

Authorities said the burglar also threatened the worker with a gun.

Police set up a perimeter from 10th Street to 11th Street between Alton Road and Lenox Avenue as they search for the culprit.

The victim is expected to be OK and did not need to be taken to the hospital, Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.