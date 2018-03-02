Crews respond to W Hotel room fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Fire-rescue crews responded to the W Hotel in Miami Beach after a fire broke out in one of the rooms at the popular resort.

The fire in room 1015 was quickly put out, but guests and employees were evacuated as a precaution and residents were urged to avoid the area near 2201 Collins Avenue.

After about 45 minutes, employees were let back inside the hotel.

Local 10 video shows firefighters entering the room and clearing it out. There were no injuries reported and no indication on how the fire started.

