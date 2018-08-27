Crossing guard struck by side-view mirror of vehicle at Miami Beach elementary school

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A crossing guard was struck by the side-view mirror of a vehicle Monday morning outside an elementary school in Miami Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. at South Pointe Elementary School at Fourth Street and Michigan Avenue.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the driver remained at the scene and was issued a citation for careless driving.

The school crossing guard sought treatment at a local fast care facility and is expected to be OK, Rodriguez said.

