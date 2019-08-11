Cycling community in Miami Beach on high alert after fatal hit-and-run crash

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach Police Department detectives are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a cyclist on Saturday morning on the MacArthur Causeway.

Detectives found the vehicle involved, but they have yet to release the description of the driver. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the driver was speeding on the westbound lane reserved for bicyclists.

Rodriguez didn't release the name of the victim saying relatives had yet to be notified.

June Savage said she cycles in the area regularly. She and others in the Miami Beach cycling community fear the victim might be someone they know.

"I am so sorry for the cyclist and their family," Savage said.

Savage said officials with the city of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County and the Florida Highway Patrol need to work on public safety.

"You need to protect this roadway," Savage said. "There are too many accidents every single weekend here."

