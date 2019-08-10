Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash along MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A bicyclist died after a hit-and-run crash on MacArthur Causeway early Saturday morning in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police Department detectives are searching for the driver who fled after the 1:20 a.m. crash along the westbound lanes of MacArthur Causeway.

"A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed attempted to bypass traffic as all the lanes were occupied," Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said. "The driver went on to the shoulder and bicycle lane of the causeway where they unfortunately struck and killed a cyclist."

A witness who remained on the scene spoke to police officers and the was closed until about 11:15 a.m. Officers are asking drivers leaving Miami Beach to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the Venetian Causeway.

