Detectives investigate anti-Semitic vandalism outside of South Beach synagogue

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. - A security guard reported finding anti-Semitic vandalism early Wednesday morning in South Beach.

Miami Beach Police Department detectives responded to the corner of the Congregation Beth Medrash Levi Yitzchok Lubavitch at 1140 Alton Rd., across from the Flamingo Park.

The building is also known as the Haim and Gila Wiener's Florida Lubavitch Headquarters, a corner complex that also houses the Yeshiva Gedolah College, a 4-year private rabbinical institution for men that offers bachelor's and master's degrees.

Haim A. Wiener and Gila Rosenhaus Wiener are also the founders of the American Society for the Advancement of the Cantorial Arts, a group that aims to preserve Jewish traditions that were prohibited by regimes in Europe.

The security guard, who had a nightshift to protect the building in South Beach, told police officers he noticed someone spray painted a swastika and an upside-down cross on a white decorative sphere at the entrance of the property after 6:30 a.m.

FBI agents are usually involved in hate crime investigations, which do include vandalism. FBI agents welcome tips at 1-800-225-5324 or online here. Miami Beach detectives are asking anyone with information to call the department at 305-673-949-5500 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

