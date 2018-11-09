Drone video shows sharks swimming near South Beach swimmers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Drone video shot by a City of Miami firefighter shows sharks swimming dangerously close to people enjoying the waters off Miami Beach.

Lt. Cian DeBaldo, who is also a professional drone pilot, was filming from above while on his surfboard Friday when he spotted the sharks.

DeBaldo says the sharks were seen near Third Street on South Beach. It's not known what type of sharks were spotted, although nurse sharks have been known to frequent the area.

Sharks are often spotted off South Beach, but rarely cause a stir. In September, a shark near Seventh and Eighth Street beaches caused a commotion when it came close to shore.

