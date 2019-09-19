Dwyane Wade's Miami Beach mansion up for sale for $32.5 million

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - You'll never have the hops of Dwyane Wade or his three NBA championships, but if you've got the dough you can live like the greatest Heat player ever.

Wade has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale for a cool $32.5 million; basically what the Utah Jazz will pay Mike Conley (the 16th highest paid NBA player) next season.

The 11,690 square foot home sits behind private gates at 5980 North Bay Road on Biscayne Bay.

Along with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the house comes with a wine room and a "state-of-the-art professional theater."

Now that Wade has retired from NBA life, he and wife Gabrielle Union now spend a considerable amount of time in California.

If you're interested and have more than a couple million just lying around the bank vault, contact Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman to put in a bid.

