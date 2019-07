Police investigate an attempted robbery at the Regions Bank branch on West 41st Street in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police were searching for a would-be bank robber Friday in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police said a man tried to rob the Regions Bank branch on West 41st Street.

The man got away empty-handed.

Nobody was injured during the attempted robbery.

The FBI is also investigating.



