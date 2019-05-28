Festival welcomes all willing to hail king mango

South Beach will be hosting the Mango Festival in July. Photo courtesy of the Femme Preneur

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The South Beach Mango Festival is back this year. Organizers say there will be no better place to find a mango-inspired crafted beer or cocktail.

Dozens of varieties of mangoes will be at the heart of cooking competitions and at the Mango Tasting Tent at Lummus Park on Ocean Drive in late July.

The event, which includes about 100 vendors with mango-themed products, starts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 27, and it ends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 28.

For more information or for tickets, visit the event's website or the Eventbrite page. Tickets are $12 to $100. One day entry is $12. For about $30, admission includes the mango sampler and open bar. The $100 Nam Dok Mai ticket includes admission for 10 people and samplers.

