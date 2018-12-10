Fight breaks out at Miami Beach club as Art Basel weekend ends

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A large brawl broke out at a Miami Beach nightclub early Monday during a private event attended by several celebrities including hip-hop star DJ Khaled.

Miami Beach police said the disturbance took place just before 5 a.m. at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in the 4400 block of Collins Avenue.

A video posted on Instagram shows club-goers throwing items and security guards patrolling the club with flashlights. Another video shows a crowd of people fighting outside the club in the valet parking area.

Police said four people -- Michael Jones, 37, Merissa Sanders, 31, Joshua Rodriguez, 34, and Dexter Francis, 32 -- were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Police said the fight inside the nightclub caused the bar to close, sending a crowd of about 200 people into the valet area, briefly blocking traffic on Collins Avenue.

The event coincided with Miami's Art Basel weekend, which attracts scores of celebrities to South Florida.

DJ Khaled posted several pictures of the event on his Twitter account. He posed with a number of celebrities, including actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and rappers Meek Mill, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and 21 Savage.

