Fire breaks out inside abandoned building in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - An abandoned building caught fire Tuesday in Miami Beach, officials said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials said the fire started around 9 p.m. on the second floor of the building in the 8200 block of Byron Avenue.

Firefighters said the building was "fully engulfed," but they quickly brought the blaze under control.

A firefighter was hurt battling the blaze and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. Officials describe his injuries as not life-threatening.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

