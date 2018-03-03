For Miami Beach spring breakers, the DJ is also a police officer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - As spring break descends on Miami Beach, police are taking quite a different approach this year to keep the crowds under control. They’re literally joining the party.

Police have refurbished an old Miami Beach life guard tower and turned it into DJ central.

The beaches are already packed with the first wave of spring breakers enjoying the beats.

Police said the friendly party approach will help keep these large crowds mindful and under control.

“The party is coming to Miami Beach anyway,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, Miami Beach Police spokesman.

The DJ police officers will be spinning throughout the month of March.

