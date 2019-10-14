Girl's dream of becoming a mermaid becomes a reality

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A little girl's dreams came true, thanks to Make-A-Wish South Florida.

Haylee has long been fascinated with mermaids.

"I have always been obsessed with mermaids, my favorite princess was Ariel growing up, " Haylee said.

Two mermaids outfitted the 13-year-old from the Chicago area with a new tail and took her for a swim at Villa Casa Casuarina, formerly known as the Versace Mansion.

Haylee was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"When you are faced with a situation, you don't know if your young child is gonna live or die and having to watch her go through all the pain was very difficult for everyone especially for her," said Haylee's dad, Sam Ragsdale.

Haylee splashed around in the pool enjoying her time with two mermaids, courtesy of Sirena Fiesta of Boca.

