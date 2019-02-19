Gunman who killed man in South Beach spotted on surveillance videos, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man late Saturday in the heart of South Beach’s bustling entertainment district.

Police on Tuesday released a number of surveillance videos from various sources in South Beach. One of the videos recorded before the fatal shooting shows the man firing his gun near the seawall at 13th Street. Police said there were no reports of injuries and no one reported the shooting to authorities.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the victim and the gunman got in an argument around 11:30 p.m. outside a Walgreens drugstore near Collins Avenue and 14th Street. The victim was shot multiple times and the gunman fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Rodriguez said the victim was a 33-year-old man who frequented the South Beach area and had a history of arrests on numerous charges, including aggravated battery, drug possession and armed robbery. Police were trying to notify the victim's family before identifying him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. In addition to Crime Stopper’s $3,000 reward, the Greater Miami-Miami Beach Police Foundation is also offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.