Hit-and-run driver arrested for DUI after plowing into pedestrians along Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Four people were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a busy area of Miami Beach.

It happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. along Collins Avenue and 63rd Street.

Two of the people hit by the driver were rushed to a nearby hospital, one with serious facial injuries that required plastic surgery, police said. Both are listed in stable condition.

The other two victims were treated at the scene and released.

Police caught up to the driver shortly after the crash along Normandy Drive.

He has since been identified as 27-year-old Jay Alli-Balukoff.

Police arrested Alli-Balukoff on felony charges of DUI with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with great bodily injury, as well as two charges of reckless driving.

Police told Local 10 News a DUI investigation is ongoing.

