Hotel guests evacuated after small fire breaks out in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A small fire broke out at a boutique hotel in Miami Beach on Monday, causing the hotel to move its guests to new accommodations​​.

Miami Beach firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to the Casa Faena on Collins Avenue and 35th Street.

A division fire chief said the small fire started toward the rear of the first floor inside the hotel and was put out quickly. Power to the building has been cut off and water damage remains.

Guests were bused to other hotels for the night as the investigation continues. No one was hurt.

