Investigator seeks help identifying man found dead in Miami Beach

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Department hopes this artist rendering (left) will help the public to identify a man whose body was found in Miami Beach in April.

MIAMI - Investigators are trying to identify a man whose body was found in Miami Beach in April.

The body was discovered floating in the ocean April 18 along the beach near 15th Street.

Brittney McLaurin, an investigator with the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Department, said the man, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 35, had several tattoos on both arms, including an image of Jesus Christ and another of the phrase "God's Main Son Daniel."

Miami-Dade police completed a facial rendering of the man in the hopes that the public can help to identify him.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

