Man accused of setting off deadly chase in custody

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police have detained a man who they said led officers on a high-speed chase Monday that ended with a woman dead and a police officer injured.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said man who is accused of stealing a car would be identified on Wednesday.

"Detectives will now conduct interviews and determine charges, if applicable," Rodriquez said.

Rodriguez said the man stole a blue BMW just after 11 p.m. from the area of 74th Street and Collins Avenue while the owner was inside a store.

Police said officers were pursuing the man shortly before midnight Monday at at 76th Street and Byron Avenue when one of the officers collided with a car driven by 68-year-old Ivonne Reyes. Reyes was killed in the crash and the officer was seriously hurt.

Paramedics transported the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

The stolen car was later spotted by other officers and followed into Surfside, where the BMW rammed into two police cruisers and sped away.

On Tuesday, Reyes' neighbors posted a note of condolences in her condo lobby just two blocks from where she was killed.

