Man arrested after 23 vehicles found with slashed tires in North Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday, a day after 23 vehicles were found with their tires slashed in the North Beach area.

The vehicles were all parked in the 200 block of 79th Street, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, all vehicles in the area had been targeted except for a red Toyota Prius that was parked at the corner of 79th Street and Collins Court.

Miami Beach police said several victims claimed they have had ongoing arguments with a man who lives out of the Prius.

A witness also notified authorities that she had seen the man, later identified as Diego Eduardo Lujan, 46, Sunday night, bending over in front of several of the vehicles.

Residents in the area woke up Monday morning to find that their tires had been slashed overnight.

Police said they found Lujan walking west on 79th Street from Collins Avenue and asked him whether his car had also been targeted.

Police said Lujan chuckled and said he knew his car was fine.

Detectives later reviewed surveillance video from a nearby building and saw Lujan puncturing several tires, the arrest report stated.

Lujan was then found Tuesday at North Shore Open Space Park and was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

