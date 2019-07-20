Man arrested in connection with multiple Miami Beach burglaries

MIAMI BEACH - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with multiple burglaries in Miami Beach over the past month, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Police took into custody Terry Person, 28, after he allegedly committed burglaries at hotels on Collins Avenue, authorities said.

The latest incident occurred at the Alexander All Suite Oceanfront resort, where Person allegedly stole items from a family of 12 as they were sleeping in their unit, police said.

Person would gain entry into units by climbing through the balcony, authorities said.

