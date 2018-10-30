Man caught on camera going on racist rant at Dunkin' Donuts

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was caught on camera this week making a racist rant while accosting an employee at a Miami Beach Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins store.

Maggie Gaitan said she was at the restaurant on Monday when she said a man walked in and started demanding to be served.

"It was just absolutely horrible," Gaitan said.

Gaitan said only one employee was working at the time, and she was helping another customer.

"The attendant, she was giving an ice cream to a kid," Gaitan said. “So he walks around where the line was where I was and he started to say to the lady, like, bad words."

Gaitan said the man kept muttering to himself under his breath so she decided she needed to speak up."I said ‘Hey, if you don't like it, go out, there's other places,'" she said.

The woman at the shop also told him he needed to stop cursing or he would have to leave. That's when

Gaitan said he blew up, hurling racial slurs and obscene hand gestures at the employee before walking out the door.

Before he left, he banged on the window and showed his middle finger to the camera.

"I can't believe it. Right now, in 2018, we're living things that my mother and father was living," Gaitan said.

Dunkin' Dounts released the following statement about the incident:

"We are aware of the video and the situation that occurred at the franchised Dunkin' restaurant located in Miami Beach. We're disappointed by the behavior exhibited by the guest in this video. Dunkin' and its franchisees remain committed to our shared goal of providing a positive restaurant experience for all guests and restaurant employees."

