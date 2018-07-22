Man dead after apparent drowning in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man is dead after an apparent drowning Saturday afternoon in Miami Beach, police said.

The incident happened at the 82nd Street beach.

Police said Anthony Waiters, 55, of Miami-Dade, was at his girlfriend's family reunion at a nearby pavilion when he was found unconscious.

Miami Beach police said as he was transported to the hospital, Waiters died.

An official cause of death will be issued once an autopsy is completed, police said.

