Man dies in crash at entrance to Julia Tuttle Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed in a car crash early Saturday at the entrance to the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the man was driving on the Interstate 195 on-ramp near Alton Road around 4:30 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a guardrail.

The driver was thrown from his vehicle, Camacho said. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was also hurt, Camacho said. That man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Camacho described his injuries as not life-threatening.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-95 for several hours, causing traffic delays. As of 9:30 a.m., the westbound lanes had reopened.

