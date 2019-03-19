Man falls to his death at 35-story condominium in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a man's death Monday night at The Waverly South Beach.

Miami Beach Police Department Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said there was a death investigation at 1330 West Ave.

Detectives are considering it a "possible suicide but [it is] very premature to say for certain," Rodriguez wrote in an e-mail.

Residents of the Flamingo Point Center Tower on Bay Road at 14th Street said the man fell to his death.

The Waverly 35-story waterfront condominium building has about 400 units.

