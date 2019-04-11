Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, the pedestrian was struck by the car around 3:10 a.m. in the area of 15th Street and Alton Road.

"I look over and I see this guy's body just flying through the intersection," Shawn Ebert, who witnessed the crash, said. "And this car just kept going. Probably 50-60 mph. Hit 'em hard."

Rodriguez confirmed the driver drove away after the crash and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located the car and a possible suspect a short time later at 59th Street and Collins Avenue, Rodriguez said.

Authorities said the suspect was in a Volkswagen Jetta.

Roadways surrounding the scene of the hit-and-run were reopened by 8:20 a.m.

Rodriguez said a DUI investigation is underway as the driver showed signs of impairment from drugs and/or alcohol.

The suspect's and victim's identities have not yet been released.



