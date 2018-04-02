Man missing after falling overboard near Monument Island

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The yacht named "Miami Vice" is now in the custody of investigators following a tragedy on the water.

"The police just came very fast and everybody thought that something happened," witness Adi Shlabok said.

A group of people were apparently enjoying Easter Sunday near Monument Island, just off Miami Beach, when one of the passengers ended up in the water.

"Right now we have units searching the area to find the missing boater," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Ronald Washington said.

No collision and no other vessel was involved. Several agencies focused their attention on the area of the water where the person disappeared.

Investigators are also speaking with the yacht's passengers and crew to figure out what happened.

The U.S. Coast Guard seized the boat and towed it to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Miami Beach.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.