Man rapes woman inside hotel room in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are searching for a man who they said raped a woman Wednesday afternoon inside her hotel room.

Police said the attack occurred at the Century Hotel at 140 Ocean Drive.

According to an offense report, the woman met the man while walking along the beach after checking into the hotel.

Police said the woman and the man exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet up Wednesday afternoon at the woman's hotel.

The woman told police she invited the man to her room and "was down to have sex" with him but changed her mind because he didn't have a condom, the report stated.

She said the man became angry and began insulting her and calling her names.

She said he then grabbed her around the neck while they were sitting on the bed and then held her down and raped her.

According to the offense report, the victim went to the bathroom to "clean herself" after the attack, but she did not take a shower.

She told officers she left the bathroom to find the man pointing a black handgun at her and demanding something she didn't understand.

Police said the man and the victim got into a physical altercation and the woman eventually was able to open the door and spot a hotel employee.

The man ran out of the room while yelling at the victim, authorities said.

According to the offense report, responding officers met the victim at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

By the time officers went to the hotel, the room had already been cleaned by hotel staff, the report stated.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said detectives are working with the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Doral Police Department, as the agencies believe the same man may have committed crimes in their jurisdictions.

According to BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion, the man robbed a woman at gunpoint just after 1 p.m. Thursday at the Fairfield Inn at 2081 Griffin Road.

Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department, confirmed the same man is believed to have forced a woman to undress at gunpoint before taking her personal belongings. He did not rape or sexually assault the victim, Valdes said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



