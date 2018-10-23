Man robbed at gunpoint after woman asks to use cellphone in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was robbed at gunpoint last month after allowing a woman to use his cellphone in Miami Beach, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident was reported the evening of Sept. 27 in the 300 block of Collins Court.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, the victim was returning home after purchasing some items from a CVS when he was robbed by three people.

Rodriguez said a white Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows and a significantly brighter passenger-side HID headlight was heading south along the alleyway when a white, Hispanic woman with highlighted blonde hair got out of the car and asked the victim to borrow his phone.

Rodriguez said the victim allowed her to make a call, at which point two white -- possibly Hispanic -- men wearing masks and dark clothing got out of the car and snatched the bag of items the man had just purchased.

Rodriguez said a gun was discharged during the struggle, but the victim was not injured.

The thieves got away with the victim’s cellphone and goods that were just purchased, Rodriguez said.

Authorities said the spent casing found at the scene matches that of a shooting that occurred July 5 in Lake Worth.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



