Man sentenced to 10 years for robbing Dylan's Candy Bar at gunpoint

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing a Miami Beach candy store at gunpoint and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, Jemm Urcil Prospere, 29, of North Bay Village, robbed the Dylan's Candy Bar at 801 Lincoln Road shortly after midnight Feb. 11.

Miami Beach police said Prospere entered the business through the manager's office and ordered the manager to take him to the vault room, where he stole $7,931 while holding the victim at gunpoint.

Authorities said he was wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue latex gloves.

Police said there was a brief struggle between Prospere and the victim as the victim tried to disarm the robber, which caused Prospere's gun to discharge once, striking an office wall.

No injuries were reported.

Dylan's Candy Bar is owned by Dylan Lauren, who is the daughter of American fashion designer Ralph Lauren.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.