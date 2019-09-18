Man tries to assault woman at Miami Beach condominium building

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are searching for a man who tried to assault a woman Wednesday morning at the condominium building where she lives.

An employee at the building at 4747 Collins Ave. told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that the man was captured on surveillance video around 9 a.m. sneaking into the building behind a resident and then going up to the 12th floor, where he tried to assault the victim.

No other details about the incident were immediately released by police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Beach Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.